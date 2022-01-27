Cold wave conditions likely to prevail in Delhi till weekend

The National Capital continued to reel under intense cold on January 27 as the mercury dropped to 8.4 degrees Celsius.Cold wave conditions are likely to continue in parts of northwest India for at least two days followed by a fresh western disturbance that will bring snowfall and rainfall to the western Himalayan region, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. A senior scientist of IMD had previously said that cold wave will intensify in Delhi after January 26. Cold wave conditions are likely to continue in Delhi till February 02.