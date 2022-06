Coin Museum inaugurated at Saifabad Mint in Hyderabad

Coin Museum was inaugurated at Saifabad Mint in Hyderabad on June 07. People can visit the museum from June 08 to 13 between 9 am and 5 pm. The India Government Mint, Hyderabad (IGMH) inaugurated a coin museum as a part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’. Rare coins and currencies printed at the Saifabad Mint will be showcased at the museum. Machinery used for minting coins and currency during the Nizam-era will also be displayed.