Coimbatore: Water bowls distributed at police stations for quenching thirst of birds, animals

City Police distributed water bowls at police stations in Coimbatore on March 15 for the purpose of quenching the thirst of birds and animals during this summer.“In view of the hot summer, we have distributed water bowls to all the Police stations to give water to birds and animals. We have already taken so many measures for the Policemen who’re working in hot summer, similarly, we’re taken initiatives for birds and animals also,” said K Balakrishnan, Police Commissioner, Coimbatore.