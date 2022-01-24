Coffee consumption improves digestion: Study

A recent clinical study has found positive effects of coffee on digestion and the gut, and it protects against common digestive complaints such as gallstones as well as certain liver diseases. The study has been published in the 'Nutrients Journal'. The review of 194 research publications suggested that moderate coffee consumption (defined by EFSA as 3-5 cups per day) was not found to generate harmful effects on the various organs of the digestive tract. Two areas of particular interest emerging from the research are the association between coffee and a reduced risk of gallstones and the evidence linking coffee consumption with a reduced risk of pancreatitis, although more research is still needed.