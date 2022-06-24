Coercion is new strategy with cyber space domains becoming new battlefields says IAF Chief VR Chaudhari

Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari on June 24 in Delhi, attended a seminar and said that the information and space domains are becoming the new battlefields. “We're witnessing rapidly evolving international order that's increasingly being challenged by complex multi-polar world with little or no regard for rules or the traditional processes of geopolitical interplace,” said the IAF Chief.