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Updated: May 26, 2026, 11:28 PM IST

Cockroach Janta Party Hijacked Haryana Lawyer vs US Founder

In a shocking twist to India's most talked-about social media movement, a major dispute has erupted over the official registration of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). Sudhir Jakhar, a lawyer from Panipat, Haryana, has filed an official application before the Election Commission to register the party, claiming the position of National Convener! This surprising move comes after the original US-based founder, Abhijeet Dipke, reportedly refused to return to India to convert the massive online trend into a formal political party. What started as a viral sensation fueled by youth anger and sparked by a recent controversy over Chief Justice remarks is now the center of a bizarre political and legal battle.

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In a shocking twist to India's most talked-about social media movement, a major dispute has erupted over the official registration of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). Sudhir Jakhar, a lawyer from Panipat, Haryana, has filed an official application before the Election Commission to register the party, claiming the position of National Convener! This surprising move comes after the original US-based founder, Abhijeet Dipke, reportedly refused to return to India to convert the massive online trend into a formal political party. What started as a viral sensation fueled by youth anger and sparked by a recent controversy over Chief Justice remarks is now the center of a bizarre political and legal battle.

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