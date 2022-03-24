CNG becomes costlier by Re 1 in Delhi NCR

Days after the oil companies raised the prices of petrol and diesel, the Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) on March 24 increased the rate of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) by Re 1 per kilogram. The price of CNG has reached Rs 59.01 per kg in Delhi. The new price will come into effect from today. In Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad, the CNG will cost Rs 61.58 per kg and in Gurugram this will be at Rs 67.37per kg.