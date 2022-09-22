CMs of Assam Mizoram meet to resolve long-standing border dispute in Delhi

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met Mizoram counterpart Zoramthanga at Assam House in Delhi on September 21. Both Chief Ministers held second round of talks with an aim to resolve the long-standing border issues of their respective states. The two states are in the process of forming a regional committee to discuss and resolve the border issue.