{"id":"2921196","source":"DNA","title":"CM Yogi tosses between sweetness of sugarcane and riot inciters ","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"Slamming the opposition, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on November 25 accused “Jinnah followers” of inciting violence in Uttar Pradesh. “Some people caused a series of riots here. Today, the country has to decide whether it wants to give new wings to the sweetness of sugarcane here or let the followers of Jinnah cause riots,” said UP CM Yogi Adityanath.\r

