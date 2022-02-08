CM Yogi recalls communal tensions in previous regimes, says ‘Kanwar Yatra’ is now being carried peacefully

Union Minister Home Minister Amit Shah and CM Yogi Adityanath released the election manifesto, 'Lok Kalyan Sankalp-Patra' and party song for the poll-bound Uttar Pradesh on February 08. Yogi Adityanath launched a scathing attack on the previous government of Akhilesh Yadav, asking the people whether they wanted a government of ‘curfew’ or a government of ‘Kanwar Yatra’. Speaking at the launch event, CM Yogi said, “Over 700 riots occurred between 2012-2017, many people killed and months of the curfew was observed in the state. Businessmen migrated, daughters couldn't go to schools. But now, women are safe and instead of curfews, ‘Kanwar Yatra’ is happily carried out.”