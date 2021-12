CM Yogi presents scholarships to over 12 lakh students

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on December 02 presented scholarships to 12,17,631 students. The state government disbursed scholarships worth Rs 458.66. The Chief Minister also interacted with the students virtually. The Chief Minister said, “I am glad to disburse scholarships worth Rs 458.66 crores to 12,17,631 students. UP government will try to transfer the scholarship amount to the rest of the students by January 26.”