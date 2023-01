CM Yogi pays floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary

India is remembering the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi on Martyrs’ Day. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary in Lucknow. Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak also paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. Today is the 75th death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.