Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

CM Yogi offers prayers to Ram Lalla at Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on February 25 arrived in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. He offered prayers to Ram Lalla at Ram Janmabhoomi.

Partner site: Zee News ©2019 Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.