CM Yogi offers prayers at Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on January 6 offered prayers at Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi. Kashi Vishwanath Temple is one of the most famous Hindu temples dedicated to Lord Shiva. The temple stands on the western bank of the holy River Ganga, and is one of the twelve Jyotirlingas, or Jyotirlingams, the holiest of Shiva Temples.