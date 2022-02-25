Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

CM Yogi offers prayers at Hanuman Garhi Temple in Ayodhya

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on February 25 offered prayers at Hanuman Garhi Temple in Ayodhya. CM Yogi performed the rituals during his worship.

Partner site: Zee News ©2019 Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.