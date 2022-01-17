CM Yogi must win election from Gorakhpur Constituency: Rakesh Tikait

Ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on January 17 stated that State Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath must win election from Gorakhpur Constituency. “We're not supporting anyone. Yogi must win election from (Gorakhpur) as we need strong opposition in the State,” said Tikait. The polling in UP will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.