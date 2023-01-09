CM Yogi inspects tent city, takes stock of arrangements at Town Hall night shelters

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during his visit to Varanasi inspected the ‘Tent City’ on January 08. The CM also made a surprise inspection of the Town Hall night shelter and set up by the Municipal Corporation to take stock of the arrangements there and distributed food and blankets to the destitute. He also enquired about the well-being of the people living there. Chief Minister Yogi visited Ravidas Park and paid tribute to Sant Ravidas by garlanding him. Later, he reached the Tent City being built on sand on the other side of the Ganga by cruise from Ravidas Ghat and watched a presentation on it.