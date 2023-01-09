Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

CM Yogi inspects tent city, takes stock of arrangements at Town Hall night shelters

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during his visit to Varanasi inspected the ‘Tent City’ on January 08. The CM also made a surprise inspection of the Town Hall night shelter and set up by the Municipal Corporation to take stock of the arrangements there and distributed food and blankets to the destitute. He also enquired about the well-being of the people living there. Chief Minister Yogi visited Ravidas Park and paid tribute to Sant Ravidas by garlanding him. Later, he reached the Tent City being built on sand on the other side of the Ganga by cruise from Ravidas Ghat and watched a presentation on it.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Republic Day 2023: Rehearsal parade held at Kartavya Path amid cold wave, see pictures
Taaza Khabar: Bhuvan Bam hosts special screening of series for Prajakta Koli, Munawar Faruqui, Zakir Khan
Palak Tiwari looks sizzling hot in bustier top with leather pants, netizens ask 'thand nahi lagti kya'
XXX star Aabha Paul sizzles in bold bikini photos
Shark Tank judge Anupam Mittal's wife is no less than a filmy beauty, see PICS
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Noida news: Section 144 imposed in Gautam Buddha Nagar till January 31; What’s allowed, what’s not
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.