CM Yogi had khichdi with Dalit party worker his family in Gorakhpur

On the occasion of Makar Sankranti, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on January 14 had 'khichdi' at the residence of a Dalit party worker in Gorakhpur. This comes ahead of the spate of resignations that began with Swami Prasad Maurya, a prominent leader from the OBC community, quitting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).