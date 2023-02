CM Yogi flags off G20 Bus from Kalidas Marg in Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath flagged off the G20 Bus from Kalidas Marg in Lucknow on February 05. Uttar Pradesh is all set to organise G20 meetings from February 13 and will continue till February 15. Cities like Varanasi, Agra, Lucknow and Greater Noida will host G20 meetings in Uttar Pradesh.