CM Yogi attends Prakash Utsav programme of Guru Tegh Bahadur in Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on July 29 attended the Prakash Utsav program of Guru Tegh Bahadur at Raj Bhavan in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. Chief Minister Yogi also paid tribute to Guru Tegh Bahadur. Tegh Bahadur was the ninth Sikh guru and he was a great warrior.