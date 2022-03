CM Yogi Adityanath performs puja in Gorakhnath Temple on Mahashivratri

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered prayers at Gorakhnath temple on the occasion of MahashivRatri. Mahashivratri is considered auspicious for spiritual growth. The festival, also known as 'the great night of Shiva', celebrates the overcoming of darkness and ignorance.