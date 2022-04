CM Yogi Adityanath performs 'Kanya Pujan' at Gorakhnath Temple

On the occasion of Ram Navami, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on April 10 performed 'Kanya Pujan' at Gorakhnath Temple in Gorakhpur. Ram Navami is celebrated on last day of Chaitra Navaratri to mark birth of Lord Rama.