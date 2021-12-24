Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

CM Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath offered prayers at Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya on December 24. Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal accompanied him.

Partner site: Zee News ©2019 Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.