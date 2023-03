CM Yogi Adityanath holds ‘Janata Darshan’ in Gorakhpur

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a Janata Darbar at Gorakhnath Temple in Gorakhpur on March 31 to address people’s grievances. People submitted applications to CM Yogi and appealed to him to take the requisite steps to resolve their issues. CM Yogi took applications from the people and handed them to the concerned officials for immediate action.