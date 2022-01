CM Uddhav Thackeray unveils horse-ridden statue of Maharana Pratap in Mumbai

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on January 23 virtually unveiled a horse-ridden statue of Maharana Pratap at Maharana Pratap Chowk in Mazgaon, Mumbai. The Maharashtra Tourism Minister, Aaditya Thackeray, Mumbai Mayor, Kishori Pednekar and other senior officials were also in attendance.