CM Thackeray received invitation from WB CM ahead of Presidential Polls

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut addressed the media on June 12, over West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee inviting Opposition leaders for a meeting ahead of the Presidential polls. Speaking to the media, he said, “Uddhav Ji has received an invite to June 15 meeting in Delhi. As we will be in Ayodhya at that time, a prominent leader of our party will take part in the meeting.”