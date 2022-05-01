CM Thackeray pays floral tribute to martyrs of Samyukta Maharashtra Movement at Hutatma Chowk

On the occasion of Maharashtra formation day, State Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray along with his wife Rashmi Thackeray on May 01 paid floral tribute to martyrs of Samyukta Maharashtra Movement at Hutatma Chowk in Mumbai. State Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray and other dignitaries also paid floral tribute to those who sacrificed their lives. State of Maharashtra officially formed on May 1,1960. On this day in 1960, Maharashtra was separated from Gujarat.