CM Shivraj to file review petition in SC for OBC reservation in Panchayat Polls

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan informed that the state government will file a review petition against Supreme Court order to conduct Panchayat Elections without OBC reservation. “Supreme Court has given its verdict but we will file a review petition for holding the panchayat elections with reservation to OBCs. We will again request the Supreme Court that local body elections should be held with the OBC reservation,” said Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Chief Minster, Madhya Pradesh.