CM Shivraj Chouhan plants sapling in memory of Lata Mangeshkar in Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on February 07 planted a sapling in memory of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar in Bhopal. The queen of melody breathed her last at the age of 92 on February 06 at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. “Lata ji's passing is a personal loss of all the people and it can never be filled. Without Lata ji, neither the music will be known nor this country will be known, Lata didi will always be with us through her music,” said CM Chouhan.