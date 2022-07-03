CM Shivraj Chouhan: Freed 21,000-acre land from mafia in MP, will distribute among poor

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on July 03 claimed that he has liberated 21,000 acres of land from the control of the mafia in MP. While addressing ‘Chai Pe Charcha’ event in Bhopal, MP CM said, “I freed 21,000 acres of land from the clutches of the mafia in MP. Should I not get back land from goons, miscreants who have encroached upon govt land? I will do it. I will distribute that 21,000 acres of land among the poor. Some influential people encroach upon acres of land due to their muscle power and rowdyism. They should know that Shivraj Singh Chouhan will not spare them, not at any cost.”