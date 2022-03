CM Shivraj Chouhan attends ‘Bhajan Sandhya’ in Gwalior on Madhavrao Scindia’s birthday

On the occasion of 77th birth anniversary of Madhavrao Scindia, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan attended ‘Bhajan Sandhya’ on March 10. Union Ministers Jyotiraditya Scindia and Narendra Singh Tomar were also present at the event. Former Civil Aviation Minister Madhavrao Scindia was born on March 10, 1945.