CM Pramod Sawant confident of BJP’s victory in Goa Polls

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on February 14 expressed confidence in his party of forming the government in the state once again saying that the party will win 22 plus seats. “PM Modi called me in the morning today to give his best wishes. I'm fully confident that BJP will win 22 plus seats. The infrastructure development by BJP in 10 years, and PM Modi's self-reliant vision will definitely benefit us with a 100 per cent majority,” Goa CM said.