CM Nitish Kumar expresses grief on death of Bihar migrant worker in JK

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on April 05 expressed his grief over the attack on migrant workers from Bihar in Jammu and Kashmir in which one person succumbed to his injuries. “Those who are injured are being taken care of. But, there has been an incident in the night that a person from Bihar has been murdered. We are in talks to bring his dead body here from there. This is very sad,” he added. Terrorists fired upon two Bihar migrant workers in Lajurah village of Pulwama.