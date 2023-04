CM Nitish Kumar, Dy CM Tejashwi Yadav meet TMC leader Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata

In a bid to unite Opposition parties against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-led government at the Centre before the 2024 Lok Sabha election, Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar along with Deputy CM and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav met West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC leader Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata on April 24.