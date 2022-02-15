CM Nitish Kumar dismisses controversy over Hijab, says it’s a non-issue in Bihar

In the ongoing hijab controversy that erupted in the state of Karnataka, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on February 14 said that it’s a non-issue in Bihar and stressed that there is no need to pay attention to such things. “In Bihar schools, children wear the same type of dress. We respect each other's religious sentiments. We do not interfere in their way of practicing religion or culture. That's why we should not pay attention to such things,” he added.