CM Nitish Kumar, BJP Ministers arrive at Raj Bhavan to meet Bihar Governor in Patna

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar along with Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishore Prasad on March 28 arrived at Raj Bhavan to meet Bihar governor in Patna. He was also joined by Bharatiya Janata Party state president Sanjay Pratap Jaiswal along with leader Radha Mohan Singh and State’s Assembly speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha.