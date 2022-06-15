CM Manohar Lal Khattar flags off mountaineering expedition in Haryana

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar flagged off a mountaineering expedition in Haryana on June 14. Speaking at the expedition ceremony, he said, “We are promoting adventure sports in the state, want locals to learn, earn a livelihood. We're developing the Morni area and have decided to train 1,000 youth. Work's begun with the training of 30 such youth near Tikkar Tal.”