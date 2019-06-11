{"id":"2759655","source":"DNA","title":"CM Mamata unveils statue of Ishwar Vidyasagar in Kolkata ","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"","content":"West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday unveiled the state of polymath Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar at Kolkata’s Vidyasagar College where the statue of the Bengali philosopher was vandalised during clashes between TMC and BJP workers last month. Banerjee also installed a bust of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar at the college that had become the epicentre of violence during BJP chief Amit Shah’s LS polls campaign roadshow in Kolkata in mid May.","summary":"West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday unveiled the state of polymath Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar at Kolkata’s Vidyasagar College where the statue of the Bengali philosopher was vandalised during clashes between TMC and BJP workers last month. Banerjee also installed a bust of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar at the college that had become the epicentre of violence during BJP chief Amit Shah’s LS polls campaign roadshow in Kolkata in mid May.","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-cm-mamata-unveils-statue-of-ishwar-vidyasagar-in-kolkata-2759655","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2019/06/11/834949-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"No","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/110641.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1560260102","publish_date":"Jun 11, 2019, 07:05 PM IST","modify_date":"Jun 11, 2019, 07:05 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2759655"}