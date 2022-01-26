CM Mamata only interested to run govt for TMC: Suvendu Adhikari

Kolkata, Jan 26 (ANI): West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on January 25 slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government alleging that the CM is only interested in running the government for TMC. “I wrote a letter to Prime Minister for action against 5 DMs who did not participate in the special programme by PM. Mamata Banerjee is only interested to run the government for the party, by the party, of the party and not for the people, by the people, of the people,” Suvendu Adhikari said.