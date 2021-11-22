{"id":"2920740","source":"DNA","title":"CM Mamata Banerjee to discuss BSF jurisdiction with PM Modi ","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"West Bengal Mamata Banerjee on November 22 before leaving for Delhi, said that she will hold meeting with PM Modi and discuss BSF jurisdiction as well as development of West Bengal. “I am going to Delhi today as I have an appointment with the PM (Narendra Modi) the day after tomorrow, regarding the BSF issue and other development issues of Bengal. But all TMC MPs, sitting since morning, have not been given an appointment. I am going to express my solidarity,” said CM Mamata. \r

