CM Mamata Banerjee addresses people in Kolkata on Eid-ul-Fitr

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addressed people at Red Road in Kolkata on the occasion Eid-ul-Fitr on May 3. She said that atmosphere of our country is not good, we want unity against this divide and rule policy. "Good days will come. We are not scared, we know how to fight. Atmosphere of the country is not good, divide and rule policy is not good. Isolation policy is not good. We want unity," said Mamata Banerjee, Chief Minister West Bengal.