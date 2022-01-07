CM Khattar offers prayers for long life of PM Modi at Mansa Devi Temple

Following the security breach that occurred during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Ferozepur, Punjab on January 05, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Jan 07 performed ‘havan’ for the long life of the Prime Minister at the Mata Mansa Devi Temple in Panchkula.