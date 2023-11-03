Search icon
CM Kejriwal orders to shut down primary schools as thick layer of smoke leaves Delhi breathless!

With air quality in the National Capital continuing to deteriorate, primary schools in Delhi will remain closed for the next two days. The announcement was made by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on his official X Handle. The Commission for Air Quality Management has invoked the third stage of Graded Response Action Plan for New Delhi. The decision was taken in the meeting of the sub-committee under the GRAP held here in the national capital earlier today. As per the SAFAR-India, the city's AQI has been in the'very poor' category since October 29.

