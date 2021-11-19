CM Kejriwal offers prayers at Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib in Delhi

On the occasion of 552nd birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal offered prayers at Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib on November 19. Guru Nanak Dev Ji was the founder of Sikhism. Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as ‘Prakash Utsav’, is one of the most important dates in the Sikh calendar.