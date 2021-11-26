{"id":"2921310","source":"DNA","title":"CM Kejriwal felicitates Tokyo Olympics 2020 players from Delhi","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal felicitated the players from Delhi who participated and won medals in Tokyo Olympics 2020 in a program on November 25. CM Kejriwal said, \"It is a very happy day, we are honoring our 6 heroes. People of Delhi are proud of their children.\"","summary":"Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal felicitated the players from Delhi who participated and won medals in Tokyo Olympics 2020 in a program on November 25. CM Kejriwal said, \"It is a very happy day, we are honoring our 6 heroes. People of Delhi are proud of their children.\"","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-cm-kejriwal-felicitates-tokyo-olympics-2020-players-from-delhi-2921310","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2021/11/26/1007114-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"no","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA/2611_DNA_ANI_STORY_15.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1637916302","publish_date":"Nov 26, 2021, 02:15 PM IST","modify_date":"Nov 26, 2021, 02:15 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2921310"}