CM Kejriwal Arvind Kejriwal AAP Punjab polls illegal mining sand mining Chamkaur Sahib

Amid ongoing scare evoked by the newly detected coronavirus variant ‘Omicron’, States are taking preventive measures to curb the spread. All the nine Omicron variant patients in Jaipur are asymptomatic, informed Jaipur Chief Medical Health Officer (CMHO) on December 06. “We are taking the matter seriously and are doing contact tracing and taking effective measures,” he added. Till now, India has reported 21 cases of Omicron in various states including Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Delhi and Karnataka.