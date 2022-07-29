CM Kejriwal: Around 18 lakh students attend Happiness class in Delhi

While addressing the closing ceremony of Delhi government Happiness Utsav on July 29, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that around 18 lakhs students attend Happiness class in Delhi. Addressing the event, “18 lakh students attend the Happiness class. Many lives have been transformed, thanks to this course. Ensuring the students' happiness, and helping them discover their talents. We have been investing 25 pc of the budget in education.”