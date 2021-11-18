{"id":"2920197","source":"DNA","title":"CM Kejriwal announces six-point action plan to clean Yamuna River","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a press conference on November 18 has announced to implement six-point action plan to clean the Yamuna river and sets the target to complete it by 2025. “We have 6 action points over it, I am personally monitoring it. In the first action plan, we are working on sewer treatment on war-footing. First, new sewer treatment plants are being built. Second, the capacity of existing plants is being increased. Third, the technology of old treatment plants is being changed. Fourth, Waste from Jhuggi Jhopri clusters that goes into rivers will now be merged into sewers. Fifth, in some areas people haven't taken sewer connections, we have decided to install sewer connections in such areas at nominal charges. Sixth, Desilting, rehabilitation of sewers,” he added.","summary":"Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a press conference on November 18 has announced to implement six-point action plan to clean the Yamuna river and sets the target to complete it by 2025. “We have 6 action points over it, I am personally monitoring it. In the first action plan, we are working on sewer treatment on war-footing. First, new sewer treatment plants are being built. Second, the capacity of existing plants is being increased. Third, the technology of old treatment plants is being changed. Fourth, Waste from Jhuggi Jhopri clusters that goes into rivers will now be merged into sewers. Fifth, in some areas people haven't taken sewer connections, we have decided to install sewer connections in such areas at nominal charges. Sixth, Desilting, rehabilitation of sewers,” he added.","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-cm-kejriwal-announces-six-point-action-plan-to-clean-yamuna-river-2920197","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2021/11/18/1005911-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"no","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA/181121_YB_DNA_ANI_STORY_30.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1637235002","publish_date":"Nov 18, 2021, 05:00 PM IST","modify_date":"Nov 18, 2021, 05:00 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2920197"}