CM KCR urges PM Modi to frame new agriculture policy, says ‘Telangana demands its right’

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on April 11, held a sit-in protest with TRS party leaders in Delhi to demand imposition of ‘one nation-one food grain procurement policy’. During the protest, the minister urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to frame a new agriculture policy and said that Telangana is demanding its right. “I would like to say to PM to frame a new agriculture policy and we will also contribute to that. If you will not do it then you will be removed and the new government will make a new integrated agriculture policy. Telangana demands their right.,” he said.