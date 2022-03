CM KCR performs ‘pooja’ inside 'Garbhgirah' of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao along with other state ministers on March 28 performed ‘Pooja’ inside the 'Garbhgirah' of newly-renovated Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district. He was accompanied by state ministers.